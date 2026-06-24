Charges dropped against Anne Arundel officer accused of assaulting 15-year-old

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Charges have been dropped against the Anne Arundel County police officer who was accused of assaulting a 15-year-old.

The officer, Lieutenant Matthew Ploor, was charged with first and second-degree assault in April.

The Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office determined no criminal prosecution was required and this incident "was best resolved through counseling and treatment."

"Prior to today's hearing, the State required the defendant to undergo treatment to address conflict management, appropriate interaction with teenagers and communication skills. The Defendant must have no further contact with the minor," a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office said.

Charging documents say the victim was in a fight with her mother that began over a dispute about the teen's hair.

RELATED: Anne Arundel officer accused of assaulting teen during domestic altercation

She didn't like the way her hair was flat-ironed and allegedly threw a chair at her mother.

The teen was charged separately with second-degree assault on a juvenile citation. After the chair was thrown, Ploor, the boyfriend of the victim's mother, came upstairs to see what was happening.

When he got up there, the teen stood up with both fists clenched.

Believing she was going to hit him, Ploor allegedly grabbed both of her arms and his elbow landed in her chest, charging documents say.