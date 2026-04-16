Anne Arundel officer accused of assaulting teen during domestic altercation

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An Anne Arundel County police officer has been charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The officer, Lieutenant Matthew Ploor, is a 20-year veteran of the department.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department began an investigation into the physical assault of a 15-year-old by her mother's boyfriend, Ploor.

Charging documents say the victim was in a fight with her mother that began over a dispute about the 15-year-old's hair. She didn't like the way her hair was flat-ironed and allegedly threw a chair at her mother.

The teen was charged separately with second-degree assault on a juvenile citation. After the chair was thrown, Ploor came upstairs and said, "Do you want to go to jail today? You b****."

Ploor allegedly punched her in the chest and pushed his elbow into her throat.

When investigators spoke to Ploor, he said the teen had assaulted her mother in the past and left bruises on her before.

When he rushed upstairs to see what was happening, the teen stood up with both fists clenched.

Believing she was going to hit him, Ploor grabbed both of her arms and his elbow landed in her chest, charging documents say.