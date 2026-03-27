Long lines persist Friday, one of BWI’s busiest travel days so far this year

LINTHICUM, Md. — Long lines persisted at BWI throughout the day on Friday, marking what might end up being the airport's busiest day of the year so far.

The delays come as Americans wait for Congress to figure out DHS funding; nearly one in every three TSA workers at the airport have been calling out, according to the latest numbers from a few days ago.

Travelers described the lines as some of the worst they have ever seen.

"Very frustrating. My daughter flew out of here a few days ago and it was fine, but we anticipated the delay," Scott Belanger said Friday morning.

"It’s crazy. Yeah. I expected the lines to be long, I had no idea they’d be this long," Heidi Janeski of Crofton said Friday afternoon.

"I was just telling my son, this is giving him a bad example, but I told him, if you can put up with this today, you can fly anywhere in the world," Anthony Floyd told WMAR-2 News.

The airport projected Friday to be its busiest day of the calendar year, and the busiest it has been since last holiday season. Checkpoint C took in thousands of people indoors.

Outside, a truckload of food awaited TSA workers. The Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce went to Costco in the morning and brought food to the workers.

"No one wants to go without a paycheck, they’ve been going through this for an incredible amount of time. So we’re so glad to be able to impact the community in a positive way," Zubin David, the organization's chair, said Friday.

BWI spokesman Jonathan Dean advised travelers to prepare for the delays.

"We certainly advise travelers to arrive early, pack your patience and arrive at the airport about three hours ahead of time at this point. We are very hopeful that conditions will continue to improve in the coming days, but we certainly do recommend travelers arrive early," Dean told WMAR-2 News.

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