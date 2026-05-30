WEST RIVER, Md. — A new mini pantry at Bay Community Health in southern Anne Arundel County is giving residents around-the-clock access to free food — no paperwork, no questions asked.

Friday's grand opening drew dozens of community members and marked the 10th pantry in the Priority Partners Cupboards Project, a program that launched in 2021 and operates under the motto "Take what you need, leave what you can." Each pantry is custom-built and designed to let the community drive the effort.

Bay Community Health CEO Dr. Erica Johnson said the pantry reflects a broader understanding of what good health requires.

Bay Community Health opens mini pantry to expand food access in southern Anne Arundel County New mini pantry opens at Bay Community Health in Anne Arundel County

"At Bay Community Health we recognize health extends beyond the walls of the clinic. Access to nutritious food plays a critical role in overall health and food insecurity remains a challenge for many individuals and families in our community," Johnson said.

The concept is straightforward: stock it with healthy food and let neighbors help neighbors — with no judgment attached.

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Kathy Pettway, senior director of Priority Partners, said small acts of generosity can drive meaningful change.

"It's often the small acts of kindness that makes the greatest impact especially when addressing challenges such as food insecurity. Your commitment to our shared mission has made all the difference and we are very proud to work alongside Bay Community Health and other neighborhood organizations," Pettway said.

For Johnson, the pantry represents more than a solution to hunger.

"The cupboard represents more than just food. It represents partnership it is the result of health care organizations coming together, government agencies, community leaders, non profit organizations and everyone sharing the commitment to improving the lives of the folks we serve," Johnson said.

Bay Community Health was also awarded 2 declarations at the event — one from the County Executive Office and one from the Sheriff's Department.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said the pantry is especially significant for the rural pockets of the county where poverty is concentrated but often overlooked.

"There are four areas of this county that have the highest levels of poverty concentration and Lothian is one of them, near here and a lot of south county its spread out. Folks who's families may have been here for generations who people on the outside think well there is wealth here because there is land and its so beautiful but thats not always the case and there are a lot of folks who need this place, depend on this place for their healthcare and now they can come to this same place to get food," Pittman said.

The mini pantry at Bay Community Health is open to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

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