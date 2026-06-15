ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On the heels of Friday night’s storm, with cleanup efforts still underway, Annapolis residents hunkered down for another storm Sunday night.

Back to back storm weather is throwing Annapolis residents for a loop Back to back storm weather is throwing Annapolis residents for a loop

Friday night in Annapolis, the western part of the city and Admiral Heights were the most impacted by heavy rain and high winds.

One homeowner’s deck was uprooted by a downed tree, others had tree limbs crash through windows, and tens of thousands of people in the county lost power.

Neighbors Derek and Keren Lotfi called it a scary experience.

“The wind hit first, and it felt like, before this tree behind you fell down, all the trees were kind of bent," Derek said.

“The kids were really scared; we actually took them in the basement cause we weren’t sure if there was a tornado coming," Keren added.

They told WMAR-2 News that they got power back in about a day.

Sunday night cleanup efforts continued in the Admiral Heights neighborhood with more storm weather rolling in.

We asked neighbor Greg Yatarola if he was worried what the incoming weather could bring.

"Yeah, but I guess if we got through the other one," Yatarola said.

But if Sunday’s storm is anything like Friday's, he expects to have to get to work.

“I’ve been trying to help people out and save them a lot of money, but I’ve had a lot of work to do, and I sell firewood, so all the wood is down; it’s like, 'Oh goodie.'"

BGE says crews are prepared for Sunday’s storm.

You can contact BGE or use the BGE app if you lose power or to report downed wires.

Residents can call the Annapolis Call Center for non-emergency storm-related recovery.

