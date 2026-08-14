ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Arundel Singers are looking for new members as the volunteer choir approaches its 50th anniversary.

The choir started as a bicentennial choir in 1976 and has been performing throughout the county ever since. At its peak, the group had more than 80 members and in 1999 performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

But over the years, membership declined — a trend that began before COVID-19 and was made worse by it. Many members moved away or passed away, though the group continued performing each year.

Arundel Singers volunteer choir seeks new members ahead of 50th anniversary season Arundel Singers seek new members for 50th anniversary season

Ronald Thomas, president of the Arundel Singers, said the group has always balanced fun with a commitment to quality.

"It's been just a casual, fun group. I mean, we don't play games, but we get very serious with the music because we really want to present a quality performance and not just stand up and sing like third graders."

Thomas has been with the group since 1977. Director Sharon Igoe Von Behren has been involved since 1988.

"We grieve, we mourn, we grieve, and we get back to the music," Igoe Von Behren said.

Now the choir is searching for new members. Kelly Shumaker recently joined and said the experience has been a rewarding one.

"I've done a lot musically, but I have never done anything with my voice, and I've always been like a shower singer, sing in the car, and it's gotten better over the years, and it turns out that I actually have pipes," Shumaker said.

Though he is new to the group and still learning its history, Shumaker said he values the connections that come with singing alongside others.

"When you're with a group, and you're singing, especially, you form bonds, you form friendships," Shumaker said.

Even with Shumaker's addition, the choir currently has just over a dozen members. Igoe Von Behren said more voices would open up more musical possibilities.

"We would love to have more people join us. It's just better with more — more is better always — more voices, more music that we are able to do when we have enough voices to cover parts and do things like that," Igoe Von Behren said.

Rehearsals for the new season begin Monday, Aug. 17, with the choir's first concerts scheduled for December. The deadline for new members to join before the season begins is Labor Day.

Shumaker said the effort is worth it.

"You can find a reason not to do a thing. Doing the thing is harder, and it's so much more worthwhile," Shumaker said.

If you would like to join the Arundel Singers Choir, you can contact the Director, Sharon Igoe Von Behren, at slshore195562@gmail.com or call 443-799-5387.

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