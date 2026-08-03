DEALE, Md — Anne Arundel County's Taste of Arundel Grown is marking 15 years of celebrating local farmers, watermen, wineries, breweries and food producers — and this year's event comes with a unique addition.

For the third consecutive year, the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation is hosting the event at Homestead Gardens in Davidsonville. This year, the event has partnered with WARF 38 Head Chef Brandon Moser, who will use locally sourced ingredients from participating farms to create individual dishes for each one.

"Every farm that has donated product this year will have their own dish," Moser said.

Anne Arundel County's Taste of Arundel Grown celebrates 15 years with a farm-to-table twist Taste of Arundel Grown marks 15 years with a new twist

Moser said the experience has given him a chance to connect with the county's agricultural community.

"It was a cool experience to get to not only expose myself to the producers and the farmers of Anne Arundel County but also see the diverse products that they offer. It has been a crazy experience for sure," Moser said.

The event features more than 16 farms, in addition to beer and wine producers from across the county.

"We have over 16 different farms not even including the beer and wine producers and we have gotten a rolodex of items really," Moser said.

Moser said the variety of people behind those farms is part of what makes the event meaningful.

"Farmers come in all shapes and sizes some people started as a hobby and now it's a full grown business. Some people are still doing it as a hobby and they just want to share their passion for it so it's a cool experience," Moser said.

Beyond food and beverages, the event also serves a larger purpose. Ticket sales go toward grants and educational resources for students, watermen, farmers and producers throughout the county.

"While we are featuring them, the Anne Arundel agriculture is also taking all of the ticket sales and using those for grants and educational purposes for students as well as waterman, farmers, producers here in the county, whether that is permitting, production or just all and all keeping the lights on that is the focus of this event," Moser said.

The event will also include live music, a silent auction and other experiences for attendees. Taste of Arundel Grown is a ticketed event and will take place Wednesday, rain or shine.

A Taste of Arundel Grown 2026 Producers & Ingredients:

Black Market Bakers – Bread

BowTie Bison Farm – Bison Bones, Chuck Roast , Shank & Tongue

Capital Teas – Fresh-Brewed Loose Leaf Iced Tea

Crooked Crab Brewing Company – “Haze For Days” Pale Ale & “Pils Boh Baggins” Pilsner

FAFO Farms – Beef & Produce

Great Frogs Winery – Share The Love Rose, Silopanna Red & Silopanna White

Holiday Memories Farm – Blackberries, Elderberries, Peaches, Hot Peppers & Herbs

Honey's Harvest Farm – Blackberries

Hopkins Family Farm – Popcorn

HopScratch Farm – Lamb Shoulder & Roast

Langton Green Community Farm – Produce

Locust Farm – Pork

Maidstone Harvest – Heirloom Tomatoes, Patty Pan Squash, Carrots & Microgreens

Marco Ridge Farm – Corn, Eggplant & Squash

Morris Hill Farm – Chicken Wings & Pork Belly

New Roots Farm – Beef Osso Buco, Lamb Shank & Pork Spare Ribs

Old Barn Brewery – Berry Sour Beer

Oliver Brewing Company – Oliver IPA & Social Lager

Pherm Brewing Company – “Bouncing Around The Cukes” Cucumber Shandy & “Spicy Conversations” Mexican Lager

Ryan Mould's Fresh Crabs & Seafood - Crab Meat & Tomatoes

Small Town Brews – Fresh-Brewed Iced Coffee

Super Family Produce – Cucumbers, Green Peppers & Hot Peppers

The Vineyards at Dodon– South Slope 2021

Wild Country Seafood – Blue Catfish

Wild Kid Acres – Pork Loin

Zangs Farm Fresh Produce and Flowers – Blackberries, Cucumbers, Peaches & Tomatoes

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

