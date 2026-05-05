Anne Arundel County woman pushes for safety changes on North Point Boulevard after brother's death

DUNDALK, Md. — A memorial on North Point Boulevard in Dundalk marks the spot where Rickey Sasser was hit and killed in January 2025. Now, more than a year later, his sister is pushing for safety changes on the stretch of road where he died.

"He was struck by the first vehicle that fled the scene; the second vehicle didn't see him lying there and struck him again," Sasser said.

Rickey was 36 years old.

"He was a devoted father; he was my everything, my brother, my comfort, he got me through a lot of hard times in life; he was a person that would give you the shirt off his back," Amanda Sasser said.

His is not the only memorial on North Point Boulevard.

Taylor Epps Rickey's plaque on a tree on North Point Boulevard

"I'm not from the area, but since he has passed, I follow the area now, and there's been multiple hit-and-runs on this road, and no one's stopping, no one's being held accountable," Sasser said.

Those headlines pushed her to start a petition. Now, every Saturday, she drives from Anne Arundel County to Dundalk to collect signatures — and she's gathered hundreds.

"The majority of the people, they're all for it; they say someone should have stepped up or done something sooner," Sasser said.

She is calling for more lighting on the street so drivers can see pedestrians, along with crosswalks and sidewalks. There are many restaurants and a Walmart nearby, and Sasser has found many people in the community who walk to get where they need to go.

She hopes the growing number of signatures will draw the attention of public officials who have the power to make those changes.

"I'm very hopeful. When I first started it, I didn't think I was gonna blow up as fast as I did, but the signatures are coming, I've got the support from the community, and I hope I can do this in his honor," Sasser said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.