Anne Arundel County Schools revises LGBTQ+ policy after federal pressure

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — After facing pressure from the U.S. Departments of Education and Justice, Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell announced changes to the district's regulations regarding LGBTQ+ students.

The amendment explicitly states that nothing in the LGBTQ+ student policy can limit or interfere with parents' rights to access their child's complete education record.

The updated language specifies that "no policy, guideline, or practice may limit or otherwise interfere with parental rights under FERPA, and this includes any information maintained in education records that relates to gender identity, transgender status, sexual orientation, preferred name, or preferred pronouns," Bedell explained in a letter.

The changes follow complaints filed by Anne Arundel County parents after they discovered their child's school was allegedly "secretly helping their daughter present as male."

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The parents reportedly learned about the situation when they received an email referring to their daughter using male pronouns.