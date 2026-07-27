Feds: AACPS secretly helped student 'pretend to be male' without parents knowledge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The United States Departments of Education and Justice are accusing Anne Arundel County Public Schools of concealing student gender identities from parents, in violation of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

According to the feds, Anne Arundel County parents filed complaints after learning their child's school was "secretly helping their daughter pretend to be male."

The parents reportedly discovered what was happening upon receiving an email referring to their daughter by male pronouns.

"When the parents approached school administrators about the matter, the principal declined to provide details about the student’s “gender transition,” and the assistant principal refused to turn over the child’s relevant records," the government said in an official press release.

SEE ALSO: Feds launch investigation into Maryland schools allowing boys in girls sports & bathrooms

The government claims the County is improperly classifying a student's gender as "confidential medical information," as a way to avoid having to tell parents.

“As a mother and a grandmother, it is unconscionable that any school district would hide the most sensitive information about children in their care from their own parents," said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. "This is not only an affront to basic moral principles, but also to parents’ rights under federal law."

Similar school practices in California were recently struck down by the United States Supreme Court. Complaints over such issues have also been lodged against Montgomery County Public Schools, as we reported on earlier this year.

The feds are now threatening to cut funding and take legal action against Anne Arundel County Schools unless they comply.

“School districts that hide information from parents are violating federal law,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon. “FERPA is not optional, and any districts that attempt to bypass or distort its requirements should expect immediate federal action.

Here is what the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Students and Gender Identity: Guidelines for Support specifically states about notifying parents of such matters, at least at the high school level.

"Case-by-case decisions regarding parent notification should be made in consultation with the student and should reflect all factors that affect the student’s well-being."

As for elementary and middle school students, here is what the manual says.

"If school staff believes that a gender identity or expression issue is presenting itself and creating difficulty for the child at school, approaching the student’s parent(s)/guardian(s) about the issue may be appropriate. Together, the family and school can then identify appropriate steps to support the student."

However, as alleged by the government, when it comes to student privacy and/or "medical information," the school policy says this.

"Information about a student’s gender identity, legal name, or sex assigned at birth may constitute confidential medical information within the student’s educational record. AACPS shall ensure that all medical information relating to a student’s gender identity is kept confidential in accordance with applicable State, local, and federal privacy laws.

AACPS shall restrict access to its student information system to prevent disclosure of confidential information. In addition, AACPS school personnel shall document the student’s preferred name in the student information system. In cases where the school is legally required to use a student’s legal name and legal gender, records cannot be changed."

The school guidelines can be read below.

We've reached out to the school system for comment, and are awaiting to hear back.