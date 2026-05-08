Anne Arundel County school meal prices remain unchanged for 12th year in a row

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Parents of public school children in Anne Arundel County won't have to dish out extra cash for school meals in the upcoming school year.

The County's Board of Education on Wednesday approved keeping all meal prices at all levels the same for the 2026-2027 school year.

"I continue to be extremely proud of what our Food & Nutrition Services team does for families across our county," says Superintendent of Schools Mark Bedell. "Director Monique Rolle and her team run an efficient and effective operation that results in families not having to worry about increased costs of school meals when there are so many other costs rising around them."

Here's a look at the costs:

Full-price breakfast (all levels) $1.50 Elementary school lunches $2.75 Secondary school lunches $3.00 Milk $0.55

Reduced-price meal prices are also staying the same.

Most of the funding for Anne Arundel County Public Schools' Division of Food and Nutrition Services comes from federal reimbursements. Less than a quarter of its funding comes from the sale of meals, and about 5% comes from state funding.