Anne Arundel County School Board adopts largest budget in county history with $73.4 million increase

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County School Board has officially adopted the 2027 county budget — the largest budget amount in the county's history.

Anne Arundel County School Board adopts largest budget in county history Anne Arundel County School Board adopts largest budget in county history

The budget includes a $73.4 million increase in funding from the county council.

Shortly after the budget was approved, the school system was also granted an additional $6.2 million in capital funding from the county.

Board President Gloria Dent said the investment reflects years of commitment to students, schools, and educators.

"I'm really excited about the fact that not only is it a record landmark budget, but over the last couple of years, that's what our county has done. They've invested in our students, they've invested in our schools, and they've invested in our educators," Dent said.

"I want to thank them, thank them so much, for the county exec and the county council for not only approving this budget, but they're approving additional $6 million on top of that," Dent said.

The additional capital funding will help pay for renovations to Southern High School's team room and greenhouse and support the construction of a field house for Arundel High School.

Temporary support assistants will also receive a pay increase, moving from $16 to $18 per hour.

"Our TSAs are so important inside of our school systems, and they do every day, dedicated work to make sure that our teachers are successful in the classrooms, and so moving them from $16 to $18 that has been probably the best outcome for this budget, and I know they're excited about it as well," Dent said.

Dent said the budget is about more than money — it is a statement of commitment to the county's students.

"Year 2026, our students, they have hit landmark records in academic achievement. We did that because of a budget that was sustainable over the last three years, and this budget says the same thing," Dent said.

"It is important not only because of the amount of money; it is a statement that the county and school board is dedicated to sustaining a quality school system for students throughout Anne Arundel County," Dent said.

The 2027 fiscal year officially begins on July 1.

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