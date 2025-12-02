Anne Arundel County residents will pay more for not shoveling snow on their sidewalks

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. — Neighbors and business owners in Anne Arundel County can expect an increase in fines if they don't shovel the snow and ice in front of their properties.

On Monday, county council members voted 4-3 to pass a bill that would fine residents $50, as opposed to the current $10, if they don't remove the snow on their property's sidewalk 24 hours after a snowfall.

Residents have 48 hours if it's three or more inches of snow.

Neighbor Kurt Svendsen is against the bill.

"It's an overreaction, and it's focused on the wrong areas of concern. I was at town halls where people were complaining about their kids not being able to get to school, and it didn't have to do with sidewalks in front of our homes; it had to do with sidewalks along major walkways to school," Svendsen said.

The bill was introduced at County Executive Steuart Pittman's request.

In a statement, Pittman says in part,

“The snow removal bill is a direct response to feedback from residents and the City Council of Annapolis, prioritizing public safety and accessibility across our county. The requirement to clear snow or ice has long been in the County code, but enforcement was previously limited to the Police Department. This bill changes which county department is responsible for enforcement.

By revising the complaint and enforcement process, we will establish a clear expectation that sidewalks must be cleared promptly after winter weather events so that our seniors, students, and individuals with mobility issues can safely navigate their neighborhoods.”

Fines would rise to $125 for businesses.

One woman spoke on behalf of the Maryland Retailers Alliance, telling the council she's concerned about the impact the bill could have on business owners.

"There may just be times that individuals cannot reach their sidewalk across town or on the other side of the county to remove the snow," she said.

Council Chair Julie Hummer doesn't think the fine is an issue.

"I think the increase in fines is minimal. The calling to complain with neighbors, that's what it's always been," Hummer said.

The legislation hands the responsibility of enforcement from the police department to the county Department of Licensing and Permits.

County officials say three licensing staff members will handle the enforcement.

But Council Member Amanda Fiedler was skeptical about how that would work.

"I think last year, during that two-week period of snow, there were 150 complaints. That's a lot of site visits for three inspectors who are supposed to be inspecting licenses. Is that something that they can manage, or are we going to need more staff?" Fiedler asked.

County officials replied, saying they can handle it as staffed.

The law does not apply to anyone owning, leasing, or occupying a property aged 55 or older.