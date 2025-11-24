Anne Arundel County may increase fines for property owners who fail to shovel snow off sidewalks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Council is set to reconsider an existing local law requiring snow removal within six-hours following a winter storm.

As it stands now, a violation constitutes a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of no more than $10.

County lawmakers now want to give residents longer to clear sidewalks in front of their home or business, but with higher financial penalties.

The new proposal would give business or homeowners 24 hours after a snow storm to shovel.

Officials won't be proactively looking for violations, instead enforcement will be complaint based.

For those in violation, a notice will be issued providing an additional 24 hours for cleanup.

If after a second inspection, snow remains, the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works would arrange removal at the property owner's expense.

To ensure payment, the County would place a lien on the property to be collected in the same manner as taxes.

For each day a home property isn't cleaned, a $50 fine could be assessed, whereas for businesses that penalty may increase to $125.

The law would not apply anyone owning, leasing, or occupying a property aged 55 or older.

A hearing on the proposed bill is scheduled for December 1.