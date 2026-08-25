Anne Arundel County police warn of rise in airbag thefts targeting Honda vehicles in western county

CROFTON, Md — Anne Arundel County police are warning residents about a rise in airbag thefts, particularly in the western part of the county, including Crofton, Hanover, and Laurel, Maryland.

Anne Arundel County police warn of airbag theft spike Anne Arundel County police warn of airbag theft spike

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has been investigating a string of airbag thefts across the county.

"It appears to be taking place in the overnight hours, happening relatively quickly, and they are targeting the driver's side airbags of these vehicles, so we're just trying to alert the public that this is happening specifically in our western district."

Officials say although this crime is not new, the number of thefts is higher than normal.

"A significant uptick in the last month of what is being described as driver's-side airbag thefts in particular; it appears suspects are targeting Honda vehicles, Accords, Civics, HRVs, and CRVs."

In the past month, the department reported 16 thefts county-wide, 12 of those in the western district. Since January, there have been 61 thefts county-wide, with 40 of those occurring in the western district.

"People can feel violated, and it certainly impacts their overall safety and feeling of safety, and sometimes that fear of crime is great. We do want to let folks know our detectives are investigating it and trying to determine exactly why this is happening and why these vehicles are being targeted."

Police say people should remain vigilant, especially Honda owners, and take precautionary steps until investigators can determine whether there is a correlation among the thefts.

"Park in well-lit areas; if you have a garage, obviously utilize one. Keep things out of plain sight, keep your vehicle locked if you have cameras, keep those cameras covering your vehicle. Anything that you can do to be a deterrent, and there is anti-theft devices and obviously good alarms out there that you can utilize as well."

Police also say that personal safety is the top priority and that residents should not intervene if they witness a theft in progress.

"Folks, if you see anything, report it to us. Don't confront suspects if you see a crime in progress; be a good witness. Call 911. We certainly don't want anyone getting involved in a situation that is in progress."

Anne Arundel County police have begun distributing steering wheel locks at each of the precincts.

Community members are encouraged to take the following precautions:

When a garage is unavailable, park in a well-lit and visible location.

Lock all doors and close all windows.

Use a visible steering-wheel lock or other anti-theft device as an added deterrent.

Consider an alarm equipped with glass-break or impact detection.

Ensure exterior lighting and security cameras cover the vehicle.

Do not leave valuables or charging cables visible inside the vehicle.

Report suspicious activity promptly and do not confront suspicious individuals.

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