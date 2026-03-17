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Anne Arundel County opens Tanyard Springs Park in Glen Burnie with fields, playground, and walking paths

Anne Arundel County opens new Tanyard Springs Park in Glen Burnie
Erik Ferris
Anne Arundel County opens new Tanyard Springs Park in Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County opens new Tanyard Springs Park in Glen Burnie
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ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A new park is open in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County cut the ribbon on Tanyard Springs Park, a nearly 15-acre property that includes a multipurpose field, a baseball and softball diamond, an ADA-accessible playground, a picnic pavilion, and walking paths.

WATCH: Anne Arundel County opens new Tanyard Springs Park in Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County opens new Tanyard Springs Park in Glen Burnie

District 3 Representative Sarah Gannon spoke at the ribbon-cutting.

"This day is not about just a ribbon cutting. This is about celebrating a new space, and this space is about bringing families together and a place where communities, families, and children can thrive," Gannon said.

Officials say the project reflects what neighbors asked for — more outdoor spaces for kids, teams, and families. The county bought the land in 2021, originally as a future school site.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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