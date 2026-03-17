Anne Arundel County opens Tanyard Springs Park in Glen Burnie with fields, playground, and walking paths

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A new park is open in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County cut the ribbon on Tanyard Springs Park, a nearly 15-acre property that includes a multipurpose field, a baseball and softball diamond, an ADA-accessible playground, a picnic pavilion, and walking paths.

WATCH: Anne Arundel County opens new Tanyard Springs Park in Glen Burnie Anne Arundel County opens new Tanyard Springs Park in Glen Burnie

District 3 Representative Sarah Gannon spoke at the ribbon-cutting.

"This day is not about just a ribbon cutting. This is about celebrating a new space, and this space is about bringing families together and a place where communities, families, and children can thrive," Gannon said.

Officials say the project reflects what neighbors asked for — more outdoor spaces for kids, teams, and families. The county bought the land in 2021, originally as a future school site.

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