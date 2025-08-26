Anne Arundel County man sentenced to life for murder of rising amateur boxer Isaiah Olugbemi

37-year-old Nicholas Francis Giroux was sentenced to life plus years for the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Isaiah Olugbemi.

Olugbemi, an amateur boxer with a bright future, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on June 17, 2024, in the 500 block of Meadowmist Way.

He was airlifted to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the Office of the State's Attorney, Anne Arundel County, surveillance footage showed Giroux approaching Olugbemi and shooting him several times until he hit the ground.

Giroux would then shoot him three more times. The 37-year-old went back to his home nearby, got into a van, and left the area.

Authorities say sixteen days before the shooting, Giroux confronted Olugbemi and a next door neighbor during a cookout, where he flashed a handgun. However, he didn't point it at anyone.

So, no arrest was made.

During an interview with investigators, Giroux confessed to the murder and later led investigators to the location of the 9mm handgun he used in the killing.

Following the sentencing, State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said, “Mr. Olugbemi was a father and rising star in amateur boxing. This was a cruel and senseless murder that took the life of someone with great promise.” Leitess added, “The callousness and lack of remorse on the part of this Defendant is really disturbing. He deserves this sentence. And to the family and friends of Mr. Olugbemi, I hope that today provides some sense of justice for this terrible ordeal.”