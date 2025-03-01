Odenton man pleads guilty to the murder of amateur boxer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Nicholas Giroux plead guilty Friday to the murder of up-and-coming amateur boxer Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi.

It all began on June 17, 2024, when officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Meadow Mist Way.

Police found 27-year-old Olugbemi with multiple gunshot wounds and airlifted him to Shock Trauma, where he later died.

RELATED: Odenton boxer remembered for dedication, ‘larger-than-life’ personality

According to charging documents, Giroux walked toward Olugbemi and shot him with a 9mm handgun until he fell to the ground.

He then returned and fired three more shots at Olugbemi before fleeing the scene.

Witness information, video surveillance, and police records inevitably led authorities to Giroux, who later confessed to the shooting.

He also guided police to a bag across the street from where the shooting occurred that had the murder weapon inside.

Prior to his murder, Olugbemi had just returned from Michigan, where he had just won a boxing tournament.

Isaiah Olugbemi, slain Odenton boxer, remembered at vigil Isaiah Olugbemi, slain Odenton boxer, remembered at vigil

"Mr. Olugbemi was a rising talent in boxing with a bright future ahead. Not only that, but he was the father of a young child," State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said. "The Defendant shot Mr. Olugbemi multiple times, at one point, returning to continue gunfire. This plea holds the Defendant accountable for this senseless crime and I hope that it brings some peace and justice to his family and friends."

Giroux entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in a violent crime.

He faces life in prison plus 20 years.