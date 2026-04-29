Anne Arundel County leaders break ground on a new Cape Saint Clair Volunteer Fire Company fire station

An Anne Arundel County fire station built more than 70 years ago is one step closer to being replaced. County leaders broke ground on a new home for the Cape Saint Clair Volunteer Fire Company.

The original station was built in 1957 and designed to serve about 3,000 people. Now, hundreds of thousands of people live in the area.

The new station will feature drive-through bays, a community room, and maternity spaces for new moms. It will also include new ventilation systems to help prevent cancer among firefighters.

"We want the community to come back to the fire station. And I think that speaks to the relic. I love that word, but it speaks to the inception of what the volunteer company built on this property and why we're staying here and why we wanna make sure that the community stays included," Fire Chief Trisha L. Wolford said.

This is part of a broader effort to modernize fire stations across Anne Arundel County, including recent projects in Galesville, Jacobsville and a ribbon cutting in Crownsville next week.