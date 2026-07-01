Anne Arundel County fire department urges boaters to stay safe on the water this Fourth of July

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is preparing to have a presence on the water this Fourth of July holiday weekend, with fire boats standing by for a range of emergencies — from boating incidents and medical calls to potential house fires along the bay.

I went aboard one of the department's newest vessels, the Klasy-Lady, to learn more about what crews typically encounter during a holiday weekend on the water.

"So right now we're on fire boat 19 the Klasy-Lady, it's a 50 foot metal sharp boat that we got in 2024. This is our fire and rescue boat that is run by the crew from our station 19 cape saint Claire," Lieutenant Matthew Marsiglia of the Office of Professional Standards said.

Anne Arundel County fire department shares Fourth of July water safety tips Anne Arundel Co. fire dept. preps for July 4th on the water

The Klasy-Lady is one of several fire boats the county will have on standby this weekend. Even with crews on the water, Marsiglia urged boaters to take extra precautions before heading out.

"So we like to tell people to make sure your doing all the right things because when your out on the water things can change quickly, check the weather you might think its sunny its going to be nice and calm, storms can come through quick. Check your radar make sure you have planned your day correctly," Marsiglia said.

The department's safety message extends beyond boating to anyone getting in the water.

"Just because you are a strong swimmer doesn't mean an emergency can't happen so it is just something to be aware of even if you are confident and comfortable in the water you always need to be prepared and on the lookout," Marsiglia said.

With Fourth of July fireworks displays drawing crowds to the water, Marsiglia said the bay can offer some of the best views — but situational awareness remains critical.

"Watch for other people watch for people swimming, if your going to be going to the fireworks display that is a great time, a great place to view it is from the water, just make sure you are staying a safe distance away, obeying all the rules set out by whoever is doing those displays," Marsiglia said.

Marsiglia also advised anyone planning to boat at night to watch the fireworks to ensure they have all required equipment on board, including working safety lights, a life raft and a working radar, and to remain mindful of other boaters in the area.

For more tips on safe boating, click here.

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