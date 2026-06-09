Anne Arundel County Fire Department hiring new firefighters, accepting applications through June 26

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is hiring new firefighters, with applications open through June 26.

The department is seeking entry-level firefighter EMTs and entry-level firefighter paramedics. Candidates who already hold a national paramedic certification will start at a higher salary. The department provides fire training.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department seeks new firefighter recruits Anne Arundel County Fire Department seeks new firefighter recruits

"We're looking to hire entry level firefighter EMTs and entry level firefighter paramedics, if you already have your national certification in paramedics you start off at a little higher salary, we provide you your fire training and you can hit the streets right away," Firefighter Paramedic Donald Clime said.

Clime, a recruiter for the department, said the hiring is part of the department's annual cycle, but he is optimistic about a proposed pay range increase for firefighter positions included in the 2027 budget.

The department has a need for an additional 350 firefighter positions, but this recruitment effort is focused on ensuring all currently available positions are filled.

"We're one of the larger departments in the Baltimore Washington metropolitan area with almost 1,000 sworn members, we're constantly losing members through retirement and to attrition so we are looking to back fill those spots or to fill those spots and then we're also looking to increase fiscally responsible to increase our department and meet the growing needs of our community," Clime said.

The department is hiring for two upcoming academy classes — one starting in January and one starting next summer.

"We don't have a set number, we're looking over 20, we're going to hire for two classes one will start this January and one will start next summer," Clime said.

No prior training or experience is required to apply.

"The perfect person candidate would be a high school graduate, a college graduate, has a degree, doesn't have a degree, has a high school diploma, 18 years of age, a Maryland drivers license and a heart to help," Clime said.

The academy takes five to six months to complete. Candidates will earn a paycheck while training, and graduates will be assigned to one of the 31 fire stations throughout the county.

"It's a really exciting time for our department, we're looking to grow a little bit, get some new hires in here to join our team, have a great time and give back to the communities that they live in and serve," Clime said.

The application deadline is June 26.

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