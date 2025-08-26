Here's what's happening in a snapshot:

Anne Arundel County bus drivers authorize strike: Union drivers with UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO voted to allow a strike amid contract disputes with Student Transportation of America, citing unfair pay and lack of respect.

Parents and schools worry about disruptions: Families fear major impacts to daily routines, while AACPS Superintendent warns a strike could leave dozens of routes uncovered, stranding students.

Negotiations ongoing, no strike date set: The strike authorization does not guarantee an immediate walkout; it gives the bargaining committee power to act if talks fail.



WATCH: Anne Arundel County bus drivers vote to authorize strike Anne Arundel County bus drivers vote to authorize strike

Here's the whole story:

Parents are anxious about what could happen to bus routes as union negotiations are at a stalemate.

On Monday, union bus drivers in Anne Arundel County voted to authorize a strike.

The union representing the bus drivers, UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO, says the vote follows contract disputes with the Student Transportation of America.

The union is saying the company's latest proposal fails to address core issues around fair pay and respect on the job.

News of the strike just reached Anne Arundel County Public Schools parents on Monday.

"If they are going on strike, it will impact all of us. The services that they offer, nobody will be there to offer it," said parent Jella Kaspa.

Kaspa has a daughter in high school who takes the bus.

He's already thinking about what the strike will mean for her and his daily schedule.

"I normally go to work pretty early, so it means that you will have to delay to be able to drop them off and go to work."

A Student Transportation of America spokesperson sent WMAR 2 News a statement in response to the strike, saying in part,

"Annapolis Bus Company (ABC) and RE Wilson have partnered with the Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) for many successful years, and we recognize how critical it is to maintain operational readiness. We are in ongoing communication with AACPS, the union, and our local drivers regarding the recent contract discussions. We understand the concerns it raises for students and families, and our top priority is maintaining continuity of service.

ABC and RE Wilson value the dedication of our drivers and the vital role they play in supporting students each day. We remain hopeful this matter will be resolved quickly so we can continue providing safe, reliable services to area students."

But that does little to ease Jella's mind.

"Yeah, I have a level of worry; I have it, but what can we do? If they're going on strike, they have reason to go in strike."

AACPS Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell released a statement saying in part,

"A strike, should there be one, will leave dozens of routes uncovered and students with no way to get to and from school."

He urged both sides to quickly find a common ground, a sentiment Jella shares.

"We need our services, so if someone is going on strike, we're just hoping that they do right by them."

There is no set date for a strike.

The union says a strike authorization vote does not mean a strike will occur immediately.

It went on saying, instead, it empowers the bargaining committee to call a strike if negotiations break down.