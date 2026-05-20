Anne Arundel County Board of Elections to mail corrected primary practice ballots to 10,000 voters

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections announced Tuesday it will mail corrected 2026 Gubernatorial Primary Practice Ballot booklets.

These booklets will be sent out to around 10,000 registered voters, authorities say.

This comes after the discovery of a printing error/formatting shift on page 2 of the sample ballot.

It showed an incorrect legislative district for a segment of Anne Arundel County voters.

The mistake was found by election officials after they received an inquiry from a local voter.

The board later said the formatting shift was only on the informational practice ballot booklet. These were sent to voters ahead of time to help them review candidates.

The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections assures the public that voter registration data, electronic pollbooks, and the official live election day and mail-in ballots are secure, 100% accurate, and completely unaffected by this practice ballot issue.

“As soon as we caught this issue, we notified our practice ballot printer and issued a corrected replacement practice ballot to impacted voters. We are fixing this issue transparently. We appreciate the voter who reached out to us, and we want to assure all Anne Arundel County residents that their actual, official voting ballots will reflect their correct legislative district," said David Garreis, election director.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR AFFECTED VOTERS:

● Corrected Practice Ballot Booklets on the Way: Affected residents will soon receive a corrected version of the practice booklet in the mail, featuring a highly visible front-cover alert reading: "Your correct practice ballot is inside. We apologize for the confusion."

● State Voter Services Portal: Voters are always encouraged to check their precinct information, polling location assignments, voter registration status and view a sample ballot directly via Maryland’s Voter Services portal accessible at www.elections.maryland.gov.

The corrected informational mailings are currently being prioritized by the Board's print vendor and will be deployed rapidly to minimize confusion. Frontline election staff and phone operators have been updated to assist any citizens calling with questions regarding their correct legislative district.

The deadline to update voter registration or modify political party affiliations for the upcoming primary election remains Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 5:00 PM for in-person submissions and 11:59 PM for online system requests. Early voting is scheduled to run from June 11 through June 18, 2026, leading up to the official gubernatorial primary election day on June 23, 2026.

