Annapolis seeks public input on next police chief after Mayor Littman fired previous chief in February

Annapolis is on the hunt for a new police chief, and the mayor's office has decided to involve the public in the process.

Annapolis seeks public input on next police chief after February firing Annapolis seeks public input on next police chief after February firing

Thursday night's meeting was dedicated to giving the people a voice on what they want from the city's next top cop.

Neighbors, business owners, religious leaders, and more all gathered in one room at the Roger Pitt Moyer Rec center for one purpose: to talk about what they want to see in the city's next chief of police.

In February, Mayor Jared Littman fired Police Chief Edward Jackson after the chief refused to resign.

The reason behind the firing, according to the mayor, was due to differing approaches to management.

Now, months later, Mayor Littman is inviting the public in on the next decision for leadership in the police department.

The meeting consisted of breakout sessions where people answered questions about what their top priorities are, not only for the chief.

Of the things people say the police department is lacking, transparency and engaging with the community were at the center of the conversation.

On Friday, the city will launch an online survey asking people to share their priorities for the department.

Two additional meetings will be held next week encouraging everyone who wants to be a part of the process to come out.