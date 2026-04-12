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Annapolis community gathers for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Festival

Annapolis community gathers for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Festival
KJ Simpson
Annapolis community gathers for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Festival
Annapolis community gathers for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Festival
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ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The community gathered in Annapolis on Saturday for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Festival.

WATCH: Annapolis hosts the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and festival

Annapolis hosts Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and festival

To promote unity, the festival had tons of different music acts, vendors and activities for the youth.

The parade concluded with one of King's last speeches before his assassination.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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