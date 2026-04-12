Annapolis community gathers for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Festival

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The community gathered in Annapolis on Saturday for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Festival.

WATCH: Annapolis hosts the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and festival Annapolis hosts Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and festival

To promote unity, the festival had tons of different music acts, vendors and activities for the youth.

The parade concluded with one of King's last speeches before his assassination.

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