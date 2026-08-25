ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis is a step closer to completing phase two of the City Dock project, with phase one now set to finish by summer 2027.

Mayor Jared Littman announced the updated timeline Tuesday.

"Somewhere around July of 2027, so just less than a year away, we will be able to host a grand reopening of this entire City Dock project, including a restored Burtis House and the Maritime Welcome Center, way ahead of schedule," Littman said.

Annapolis City Dock project ahead of schedule, grand reopening set for summer 2027 Annapolis City Dock project ahead of schedule

The grand reopening will mark the first time the community will see all of Whiting Turner's efforts transforming the City Dock space.

Those changes include 3 parks, an interactive fountain, a stage and an underground pump system designed to help with flood mitigation — an issue many business owners on Dock Street know well.

"Pooling around the storm drains is not an issue of the installed pumps not functioning properly. They are functioning. They're functioning slowly," Littman said.

The new pumps will work 100 times faster than the current system. The amount of water pumping that used to take an hour will now take 1 minute for the same amount of water.

The city is also committed to supporting businesses impacted by the project. Steps already taken include adding parking to the Hilman Garage, launching a free shuttle for downtown, and installing signage to advertise for businesses.

"We know that some, but not all, Dock Street businesses are struggling. That is why we have worked with the business community to be focused on solutions and accountability," Littman said.

"Those items don't solve all of the issues, and I hope that my remarks don't come across as though we are denying the pain. What I'm illustrating is that we listened and we acted, and we will continue to do that," Littman said.

Until the full project is completed, the city is encouraging residents to support downtown businesses so they can remain open and recover lost revenue.

"Bring your friends, bring your families. Continue to support these businesses. We have a beautiful Annapolis waterfront, and we need you to continue supporting it," Littman said.

The full City Dock project is expected to be completed by summer 2028, with phase one reopening the waterfront to the public in 2027.

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