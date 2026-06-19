Annapolis celebrates Juneteenth at historic Carr's Beach for third annual event

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The city of Annapolis kicked off its weekend of Juneteenth celebration Friday with a concert at Carr's Beach.

The historic beach, once a segregated space where Black people were only allowed to swim, now brings people of all kinds together. Carr's Beach was once part of the Chitlin Circuit, hosting famous musicians including Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and James Brown.

Tarsha Fitzgerald, entertainment coordinator at Carr's Beach, said the event carries deep meaning.

Annapolis kicked off its third annual Juneteenth weekend with a concert at historic Carr's Beach: Annapolis celebrates Juneteenth at historic Carr's Beach

"Remember, remember the history of Annapolis where slaves were so now we're celebrating freedom through music arts food vendors fellowship beautiful weather wow incredible," Fitzgerald said.

The Juneteenth concert highlighted some of the most famous musicians who performed at Carr's Beach. Many attendees were there years ago watching those performers live, including June Dubose, an Annapolis resident who just turned 68 years old.

"James Brown took the stage every time we were here. James Brown was here and I said well does he own it or something and he would do the thing James Brown was a true legend when it came down to cars beach," Dubose said.

The festival is not just about music, food and dancing. It is also about remembering the importance of America's second Independence Day, a time when all Americans were finally free.

Dr. Galye Skeet of Annapolis reflected on the significance of the celebration.

"Annapolis has become one of the most progressive places in the nation. Maryland has become one of the most progressive states a state where there's a black governor a black senator many black officials. I just feel thrilled to be here and to be a part of what I call the great American experiment," Skeet said.

The weekend of celebration in Annapolis continues with the Juneteenth parade on Saturday, June 20, starting at noon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.