Annapolis celebrates 25 years of Paint Annapolis with record number of artists

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Annapolis is marking 25 years of its Paint Annapolis initiative, a month-long celebration of visual and performing arts that serves as the backbone of Annapolis Arts Month each June.

Paint Annapolis marks 25 years with record 113 public artists Paint Annapolis marks 25 years with record 113 public artists

This year's event features 30 juried artists from across North America and Europe painting in the streets of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, alongside a record-breaking 113 public artists.

"We bring 30 juried artists from around North America and some from Europe in to paint in the streets of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, plus we open it up to public artists. This year we have a record-breaking 113 public artists," Patrice Drago said.

The initiative began as a plein air painting event for the historic sailing town before growing into a community-wide celebration.

"It just blossomed, and the whole town waits for it every year," Drago said.

That growth came in large part through support from the Maryland Federation of Art. Drago, the organization's executive director, said supporting artists—especially local ones—is central to their mission.

"We give a total of 19 thousand dollars in awards because this is what artists are: business owners; they are small businesses, and so through awards and sales, this is how we can support them and continue to do the work that they do," Drago said.

On Thursday, Maryland Avenue in Annapolis served as the backdrop for the Art on the Avenue event, where artists painted and displayed their work on the street. It is one of several events throughout the month where art takes center stage in Annapolis.

"This is the time to come to Annapolis; the first week of June you're going to see painters painting, and it's a fabulous event," Drago said.

Drago said she is proud to see the broad community support for Paint Annapolis and its many events.

"It's a testament to the community that they acknowledge that art is an integral component for a health, vibrant, well-balanced community," Drago said.

The final day to view the art created this year and support Paint Annapolis is June 20.

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