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Advisories issued at two Pasadena beaches due to high bacteria levels

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ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Department of Health issued advisories for two Pasadena beaches due to high bacteria levels.

Effective June 17, the advisory is for Bayside Beach and Upper Magothy Beach for swimming and other direct water contact due to high enterococci or bacteria levels.

The Department of Health advises against swimming, waterskiing, and other direct water contact activities. The advisory is in effect until follow-up testing shows water quality conditions are acceptable.

For more information, click here.

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