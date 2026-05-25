'Adverse weather conditions' force cancellation of Annapolis Memorial Day Parade

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Memorial Day Parade has been canceled due to adverse weather conditions, city officials announced Monday morning.

Officials say the decision was made out of concern for the safety of parade participants, spectators, volunteers, and public safety personnel.

"With 28 years of service in the U.S. military, it disappoints me to make this decision, but it is the right decision," said Ward 8 Alderman and Acting Mayor, Frank Thorp. "The safety of our community must come first. Memorial Day remains an important opportunity to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation, and we encourage residents to take time today to reflect on their sacrifice."

City offices, the Stanton Center, and the Pip Moyer Recreation Center will remain closed in observance of Memorial Day, officials added.

Trash collection scheduled for Monday in Annapolis will be moved to Tuesday, with Tuesday's collection moved to Wednesday.

No additional services will be changed for the rest of the week.

Annapolis Transit will operate its Go Time on-demand service on Monday.

ADA Paratransit services will also be available but must be pre-scheduled.