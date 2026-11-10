Man charged after Elkton handyman killed while doing work for a client

ELKTON, Md. — Police have charged a man in connection with the shooting death of a handyman found behind a townhouse community in Elkton — the city's first homicide reported all year.

Officers responded to the field behind the Delancy Village townhouse community on Friday, Oct. 16, after 17 gunshots were reported. There, they discovered the body of 29-year-old Keeran Angol. Police have charged 23-year-old LeShawn Stanley as the suspected shooter.

Lieutenant Ron Odom spoke of how the handyman came into contact with his alleged killer a few weeks ago.

“The victim was known to this boy’s mother,” said Odom, “They were friends and he was doing some work for her at the house in the area of Danford Drive that needed to be done.”

Angol had been laying new linoleum flooring inside a room in the home and had interacted with the woman’s two sons for a few days before they got into an argument on the day of the shooting.

Police had responded to the house for the disturbance in the wee hours of the morning only to return three hours later for a report of gun shots.

“Once officers got there, they began canvassing the area. They were out back behind the one hundred block of Danford Drive and found the victim shot back there,” Odom told us.

Stanley faces a series of charges including first degree murder and police say they found the gun used to kill Angol when they caught up with his alleged killer in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police say Stanley was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for a carjacking in Harford County at the time of the murder.

“You can’t, unfortunately, predict when these things are going to happen,” said Odom, “We try to keep a good presence as much as we can here in our community, but unfortunately, you know, when you have bad actors sometimes, you know, bad things are going to happen.”