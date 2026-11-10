Sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Get outside today and tomorrow as skies will be sunny and temperatures trend unseasonably mild, in the mid to upper-60s! Clouds will increase late Wednesday as an area of low pressure develops, bringing rain to the region Thursday and Friday. However, the bigger weather story will be the blast of cold air that follows! Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 40s on Friday and Saturday. In fact, the mountains of West Virginia and Western Maryland could see their first snow of the season on Friday! It will feel cold and blustery this weekend with brisk northwest wind gusts around 35 mph at times on Saturday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Veterans Day Increasing clouds, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.