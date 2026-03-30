84-year-old killed in Saturday crash on MD Route 100 in Anne Arundel County

SEVERN, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a man in Severn on Saturday.

The collision occurred on eastbound Paul T. Pitcher Memorial Highway (MD Route 100) near WB&A Road.

Investigators determined that a 38-year-old man driving a 2007 Lexus struck a 2007 Honda from behind while traveling eastbound on MD Route 100.

Both vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder following the impact.

The Honda's driver, 84-year-old Kenneth King, died as a result of the crash.

The Lexus driver was not injured, police said.