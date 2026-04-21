7 Brew opening new location in Glen Burnie, the first one in Anne Arundel County

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — An Arkansas-based coffee chain is expanding in Maryland and plans to open a location in Glen Burnie, according to Rosso Commercial Real Estate.

The real estate company sold the property at the corner of Marley Station Road and Ritchie Highway to 7 Brew Coffee.

This would be the third 7 Brew location in Maryland, with the others located in Abingdon and Cambridge.

7 Brew is only drive-thru, with no interior seating.

The company says it's about "cultivating kindness" and aims to "make your visit the happiest part of your day."

The menu has seven original coffee drinks, as well as energy drinks, teas, lemonades, smoothies and shakes.

No opening date has been announced for the Geln Burnie location.