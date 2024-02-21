Reps. Ruppersberger and Hoyer endorse Baltimore County Executive for Congress

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski got two endorsements in his bid for Congress, including one from the man whose seat he hopes to win.

Representatives Dutch Ruppersberger and Steny Hoyer have thrown their support behind the Baltimore County Democrat.

Ruppersberger, a former Baltimore County Executive, is retiring from Congress after representing Maryland’s 2nd District for 11 terms. He endorsed Olszewski as his successor to represent Marylanders.

“I have watched Johnny Olszewski grow up and into the leader he is today—I know that he embodies the vision, dedication and integrity needed to carry forward a legacy of progress for the entire Baltimore region,” Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger said . “With his proven track record of results, unwavering commitment to our communities and deep love for Baltimore, I am so proud to endorse Johnny to be the next Congressman for Maryland’s 2nd District. There is no doubt in my mind he will build on all we have achieved together as the next member of Team Maryland.”

Representative Hoyer, who has represented Maryland’s 5th District since 1981 and has twice served as House Majority Leader joined Ruppersberger in throwing support behind Olszewski for his run for U.S. House.

"I am proud to endorse Johnny Olszewski for the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Congressman Steny Hoyer. “Johnny's unwavering commitment to his community, combined with his pragmatic approach and dedication to public service, make him the right candidate to represent Maryland's 2nd District and a valuable addition to Team Maryland in Congress. I am confident that Johnny will fight tirelessly for economic opportunity, reproductive freedom, and a brighter future for all Marylanders."

There are 5 other Democrats in the race and 3 Republicans.

These are the Democrats who filed with the Maryland State Board of Elections: State Delegate Harry Bhandari who represents District 8, Baltimore County; Sia Kryiakakos, a Baltimore City School teacher; Sharron Reed-Burns, a human resources specialist, according to her LinkedIn; Jessica Sjoberg, a medical assistant at LifeBridge Health; and Clint Spellman Jr., a Northwest Baltimore native.

These are the Republicans who filed with the Maryland State Board of Elections: Kimberly Klacik, a conservative radio personality and ran for in 2020 for the 7th Congressional District, and lost to Rep. Kweisi Mfume; John Thormann, an Army veteran and small business owner; and Dave Wallace, a Carroll County businessman who founded Chesapeake Kitchen Wholesalers.

The deadline to file to be on the ballot in the 2024 primary has passed. The primary election in Maryland is on May 14.

