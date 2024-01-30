Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announces run for Congress

TOWSON, Md. — The race is on to replace retiring Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger in Maryland's second district.

On Tuesday Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released a video throwing his hat into the ring.

Olszewski is currently serving a second term as County Executive. Prior to taking office in 2018, he spent nine years in the Maryland General Assembly.

The former school teacher launched his campaign by highlighting his administration's record.

“Together, we have modernized Baltimore County’s government, made historic investments in our schools, roads, parks, and beyond, and tackled issues like gun safety, police reform, and attainable housing. I’m running for Congress so that we can help do the same in D.C.,” Olszewski said.