OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police in Ocean City are searching for a suspect after three people were stabbed on the boardwalk late Monday night.

Police were called to Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue just before midnight for a reported assault where they found three people with stab wounds. One of the victims was flown to shock trauma.

Police have not given an update on his condition and say they are still working to determine what led to the triple stabbing.