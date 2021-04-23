Watch
2020 Ocean City police stats show crime increasing

Posted at 5:55 AM, Apr 23, 2021
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Police statistics show crime in a popular Maryland tourist destination spiked in 2020 for the first time in five years. According to the Salisbury Daily Times, an annual report from the Ocean City Police Department showed a 21% increase in Part 1 crime, which includes rape, robbery, assault and other offenses. The largest spikes occurred in assaults, according to the report. There were no reported homicides.

