2020 Ocean City police stats show crime increasing

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Police statistics show crime in a popular Maryland tourist destination spiked in 2020 for the first time in five years. According to the Salisbury Daily Times, an annual report from the Ocean City Police Department showed a 21% increase in Part 1 crime, which includes rape, robbery, assault and other offenses. The largest spikes occurred in assaults, according to the report. There were no reported homicides.
Posted at 5:55 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 05:55:50-04
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md..