Ellicott City man charged in overnight Ocean City stabbing

Ocean City Police Department
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jun 17, 2022
OCEAN CITY, Md. — A 21-year-old Ellicott City man is being held without bail after an alleged stabbing last Sunday in Ocean City.

On June 12 around 4:15am police were called to the 200 block of 8th Street for an assault.

Officers arriving on scene found a man that had been stabbed in the abdomen. He was helicoptered to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in critical condition.

The suspect had already fled by the time police got there. Witnesses reportedly tried chasing him down but lost sight.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Henry Trotier, and tracked him to a nearby hotel.

Leading up to the stabbing, he and the victim had apparently been involved in some kind of altercation in the roadway.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 410-723-6604.

