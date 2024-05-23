Jamie Costello retires after 37 years at WMAR

Share Facebook

This picture sums up Jamie Costello. Enjoy these photos we've collected of Jamie through the years at WMAR. His last day on the air is June 14th after a 37 year career. WMAR

Jamie Costello, Kelly Swoope, and Meteorologist Chris Swaim. The final team Jamie anchored with at WMAR. WMAR

Jamie Costello and Kelly Swoope have been bringing you the evening and late news for a decade! WMAR

How it all started... Reporter Jamie Costello. Anchors Horace Holmes and Rudy Miller. Meteorologist Ken Philips. WMAR

Jamie Costello and Mary Beth Marsden! WMAR

Remember when Megan Pringle anchored with Jamie Costello on Good Morning Maryland?! WMAR

Jamie Costello & Kelly Swoope welcome Stevie Daniels to WMAR! WMAR

Scott and Jamie! WMAR

Anchors Jamie Costello and Randall Newsome at Wes Moore's Inauguration. This was Randall's 2nd full week in Baltimore. Videographer Brian Tankersley

Jamie and Kelly, and the rest of the WMAR team took part in the "mannequin challenge" WMAR

Jamie, back when it all started at WMAR. 37 years ago. WMAR

Jamie and his lifelong hero Brooks Robinson WMAR

Marcus Moore, Jamie, and Marcus' Dad Walter showing off Moore Crunch! WMAR

Getting ready to go live, back in the beginning. The photo may be in black and white but we were broadcasting in color in the 80's WMAR

WMAR 2 News Anchor Jamie Costello. His final official head shot with WMAR, although we didn't know it at the time. Scripps Media

Turkey Bowl! The best Baltimore tradition! WMAR

A Ravens polo and a fist-bump, another photo that sums up Jamie. WMAR

Remember when we did telethons at WMAR? This is our garage where people were hand-processing donations. No computers back then! WMAR

Jamie at the telethon with Randy Paige. WMAR

Rat Fishing! Only in Baltimore! But Jamie reported on it back in 1994 so it must have happened. Here's his story from our "Wayback Wednesday" YouTube series. WMAR

Jamie got to hang out with Ravens fans who won a chance to get flown to Lincoln Financial Field to watch the Ravens play the Eagles. WMAR

Here he is interviewing those fans! WMAR

Rain, rain, go away the Orioles want to come out and play! WMAR

Ever feel like you are being watched? Circa 1993 WMAR

Looking good! Circa 1989 WMAR

It was the 80's! That pink jacket. The used car lot. Jamie fits right in. Circa 1987 WMAR

This job takes you everywhere, even the slopes! WMAR

This is from the early 90's. Today this would be a good "caption this" WMAR

Even in 1987 he was always hanging on every word from people he talked to. WMAR

But that same interview at another angle has us wondering why Jamie looks so tall. WMAR

Getting really creative while interviewing a nudist... WMAR

Really creative! WMAR

Jamie's original desk in the newsroom. WMAR

1995 Parade in Harford County WMAR

Of course the great people at Haussners put Jamie to work! WMAR

Duckpins anyone? WMAR

Back in 1987, when Jamie started, he was just part-time. Thank goodness someone made the decision to make him full-time! WMAR

This is from 1994, we're not sure who won, but we have an idea. WMAR

Jamie's stories will take you anywhere, even the bathroom. WMAR

Jamie and Jay, 1992 WMAR

Ummm Jamie, you've got something on your nose :) circa 1990 WMAR

Jamie with the legend Cal Ripken Senior from 1990 WMAR

Another stand-up from Jamie circa 1987 WMAR

We can't figure out what year this is, but take a look at all the people downtown at the Harbor! WMAR

Field of Dreams circa 1994 WMAR

First day of the Light Rail in Baltimore back in 1989 WMAR

Safely working from home during COVID lockdowns. WMAR

Remember the Ice bucket challenge? Jamie does! WMAR

Jamie reporting from Ocean City. WMAR

Jamie and Scott Gareau WMAR

Jamie looks happy, we're not sure about the dog. WMAR

Celebrating the O's going tot he playoffs in 2016 WMAR

