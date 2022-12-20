Veteran CNN journalist Drew Griffin dead at 60

Veteran CNN investigative journalist Drew Griffin has died after a long battle with cancer, according to his family and CNN.

Griffin was 60-years-old.

CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a message to staff, “Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession.”

Licht said, “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.”

Griffin worked at CNN for nearly 20 years covering hundreds of stories and working on multiple documentaries.

CNN said he kept his illness private and reported up until the day he died.

Michael Bass, CNN’s Executive Vice President of Programming, said, “Fearless and artful at the same time, he knew how to push a story forward to its limits, but also tell it in a way that would make everyone understand.”

Bass said, “How many times has he chased an unwilling interviewee? How many times has he spoken truth to power? How many times has he made a difference on something important … It was an honor to be his colleague and to be witness to his work and the ways it changed the world.”

Patricia DiCarlo, Executive Producer of CNN’s investigative unit said, “You know when a Drew Griffin story starts, it’s going to be great.”

“His way with words set him apart,” she said.

Griffin was a Chicago native and began his career as a reporter for WICD-TV in Illinois.

He worked for stations in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington.

He was an investigative reporter at KIRO-TV in Seattle.

In January 1994 he joined CBS 2 in Los Angeles as a reporter and anchor.

He leaves behind his three children and wife Margot.