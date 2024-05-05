Stevenson University releases statement on alum discovered dead in Baja California

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Stevenson University released a statementSaturday in connection with former student Callum Robinson.

Authorities say Robinson, 33, along with his brother Jake and friend Jack Carter Rhoad, were reported missing several days ago during a surfing trip to Mexico’s Baja California coast. Three unidentified bodies were later discovered.

While both Callum and Jake initially hailed from Perth, Australia, Rhaod was American.

The Associated Press reported that the bodies were found in a well where investigators also found another body that authorities said would be investigated.

“A fourth body was located. It is not related to the three foreigners. The fourth body had been there for a long time,” the official added.

The site where the bodies were discovered was near the township of Santo Tomás in the remote seaside area where the missing men’s tents and truck were found Thursday along the coast, said the Associated Press.

Callum started playing for the university's lacrosse team back in 2013. In a statement on Saturday, the university described Callum as a talented, bright individual who was also caring and compassionate toward others.

"Callum was a very talented individual—bright, athletic, and motivated to succeed in all his endeavors. He was also a very caring, compassionate individual. Upon his graduation, Callum gave me a boomerang, which has been hanging in my office at Stevenson ever since. It brings me great memories of Callum. He will be remembered by many people in our Stevenson community, and our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to his parents, his friends, and his teammates."



"We have so many special memories of Cal," says Coach Cantabene. "The funny thing about him was that he was everyone's best friend and got along with everyone. But on the field, he was a problem. Big, fast, rigid, and flat-out just good.



We are all so thankful that he was a part of our lives. He lived an extraordinary life, but what is most impressive about Callum is what a loyal friend he was. Once you were his friend, you were friends for life. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Robinson family. We thank you for being such a tremendous people and sharing your son with us. All the alums, friends, players, and the whole Stevenson community are thinking about your family. We can't imagine what you are going through, but I hope you can feel our love. We love you, Callum! Go Stangs!" Stevenson University

The statement goes on to say that suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. On Friday, Baja prosecutors said the three people had been arrested and charged with a crime equivalent to kidnapping. However, it unclear if they might face more charges.