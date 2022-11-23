Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley plan to appeal convictions in bank fraud, tax evasion case

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley plan to appeal their convictions after being found guilty and sentenced for fraud and tax evasion.

Their lawyer claimed in a statement, obtained by NBC News, that his clients did not receive a fair trial.

“Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead,” attorney Alex Little said.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation this week. His wife, Julie, was sentenced to seven years plus 16 months of probation.

Prosecutors said the couple, known for their show "Chrisley Knows Best," created false documents to secure $30 million in bank loans in order to fund their lavish lifestyles. In order to avoid paying back the loans, Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy, The Associated Press reported.

"Chrisley Knows Best" is in its 10th season on USA Network. NBCUniversal has not made an official announcement about whether the show and its spinoff, "Growing Up Chrisley," will be canceled.