Opening, ticket prices announced for Peppa Pig theme park

Posted at 10:29 AM, Oct 20, 2021
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A standalone Peppa Pig theme park at the Legoland Florida Resort is scheduled to open Feb. 24. Park officials also announced ticket prices on Tuesday. A one-day ticket will be $34.99 at the gate and $30.99 online. An annual pass costs $79.99. The new park is also offering several combo deals for Legoland and its waterpark. The new park will be located near the main Legoland theme park and be separately ticketed. The Peppa Pig theme park will feature rides, interactive attractions, play areas and live shows. It's based on the popular preschool animated television series, and families visiting the park will be able to meet Peppa and her friends.

