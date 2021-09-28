Watch
NewsNational

Actions

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

items.[0].image.alt
Ahn Young-joon/AP
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. North Korea on Tuesday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, Seoul and Tokyo officials said, the latest in a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang that raised questions about the sincerity of its recent offer for talks with South Korea. The Korean letters read: "After the announcement of the inter-Korean talks." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korea Koreas Tensions
Posted at 10:05 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 22:05:34-04

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea as it continues a series of weapons tests while also offering talks to South Korea.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and Japan's prime minister said details of the launch early Tuesday were still being analyzed.

North Korea resumed testing such weapons this month after a six-month hiatus.

The ballistic and cruise missiles that were launched displayed an ability to attack targets in South Korea and Japan, both key U.S. allies that host American troops.

But North Korea has also reached out to Seoul and said it was open to talks if conditions were met. Analysts say it wants relief from sanctions.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019