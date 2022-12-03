Brewers promote Marti Wronski, say she's MLB's only female COO

Marti Wronski made history on Friday when the Milwaukee Brewers promoted her to chief operating officer, making her the first woman to hold that post.

The promotion also makes her the only woman currently holding the COO title for an MLB team, the team said. The Brewers added that her move to COO makes her the team's highest-ranking female executive for the ballclub since Wendy Selig-Prieb served as president and chairman.

“I am excited to take on new challenges and continue to work with our dedicated Executive Team to creatively evolve our business practices and empower our people to contribute to the Brewers' ongoing successes," Wronski said in a statement. "I’m grateful for the tremendous opportunities the Brewers have provided me throughout my career and aim to continue in my efforts to champion aspiring women in the sports industry – and at the Milwaukee Brewers.”

Wronski, who's worked for the Brewers since 2003, has also served as the team's senior vice president of administration and general counsel.

The team said in a press release that the COO position had been vacant since 2018 after Rick Schlesinger was promoted to president of business operations.

Currently, the league has two women serving as president of business operations: Caroline O’Connor with the Miami Marlins and Catie Griggs with the Seattle Mariners, the Associated Press reported.

The Marlins also have a woman general manager, Kim Ng, who the team hired in November 2020, the news outlet reported.

According to the AP, the Marlins are the first U.S. major sports franchisee to have women serving as president and general manager.

Before joining the organization, she taught at Marquette's law school.

The Brewers also announced Friday that they promoted Jason Hartlund to executive vice president-chief commercial officer.