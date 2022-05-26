Watch
Boeing capsule lands back on Earth after space shakedown, repeated test flight

Test flight comes before NASA's astronauts board
Bill Ingalls/AP
Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft lands at White Sands Missile Range's Space Harbor, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in New Mexico. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
Posted at 10:06 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 22:06:06-04

Boeing's astronaut taxi has returned to Earth from the International Space Station, completing a repeat test flight with a mannequin on board.

The Starliner capsule parachuted into the New Mexico desert just four hours after leaving the orbiting lab on Wednesday. Aside from a few snags, Starliner appears to have clinched its high-stakes shakedown cruise 2 1/2 years after its botched first attempt.

That means NASA test pilots will fly next, perhaps by year's end. NASA wants two competing U.S. companies ferrying astronauts to and from the space station. SpaceX is already the established leader.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is already the established leader, launching astronauts since 2020 and even tourists. Its crew capsules splashdown off the Florida coast, Boeing’s Starliner returns to the Army’s expansive and desolate White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

