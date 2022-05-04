AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

That's according to two people familiar with the matter.

The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday.

A source told CNN the interview was conducted remotely and lasted three hours.

He reportedly answered all questions and did not “assert” the fifth amendment.

Trump Jr. is one of nearly 1,000 witnesses the committee has interviewed as it works to compile a record of the attack, the worst on the Capitol in more than two centuries.

He is the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee after his sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner and Trump Jr’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle have also met with the committee.