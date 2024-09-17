State weighing next steps after judge rules on Ballot Question F

BALTIMORE — A judge Monday ruled that Question F wouldn't stand, a decision that would take the Harborplace redevelopment plan out of the hands of the voters.

The judge ruled from the bench, a state AG's spokesperson told WMAR, and a full written order is expected late Monday evening.

Across Light St., steps from the Inner Harbor, a group staunchly against the ballot measure celebrated, led by attorney and former candidate for mayor Thiru Vignarajah.

"It is a legal nullity," Vignarajah told reporters. "It doesn't matter what happens with the vote, it will not become law. That is what the judge ruled today. That's a big deal."

A spokesperson for developer David Bramble chose not to comment Monday.

The Mayor's office released the following statement, “[t]his legal challenge is a spurious attempt by opponents of the project to derail it by any means necessary. We’re confident the state will appeal and win.”

A spokesperson from the Office of the Attorney General, which represents the state in this case said, “Our office is reviewing the decision to determine next steps.”

Councilman Eric Costello, who sponsored the Charter Amendment in the City Council legislative process released the following statement:

Statement on Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Ruling re: Harborplace Charter Amendment Ballot Question pic.twitter.com/9mevEuJG4y — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) September 16, 2024

"Thank goodness we had a judge that had the courage and insight and wisdom to say, 'if I can't make sense of this, the people of Baltimore certainly can't be expected to cast a ballot one way or the other,'" Vignarajah said.

The case could still wind up in front of the Maryland Supreme Court, the state's highest court.