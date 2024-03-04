Harborplace redevelopment approved by council, now up to mayor and voters

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Council voted to approve bills to redevelop Harborplace.

The council voted 14-1 in favor of three bills that cover zoning, land use and amending the City Charter.

"There will be many more hours dedicated to working through every detail because this is simply too important of a project to cut any corners. The road ahead will be long and challenging, but I have no doubts our city’s resolve will meet the moment. The opportunity here is too great to let ego or pessimism deter us from doing everything in our power as a City Council to aid this process and ensure it’s transparent, inclusive, and successful for all our city residents," City Council President, Nick Mosby said.

RELATED: Baltimore City Council committee advances bills for Harborplace redevelopment

The bills will now go on the November ballot for a citywide vote.